Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum Hit the Beach During PDA-Filled Hawaiian Vacation

Hey there, lovebirds!

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum enjoyed an afternoon in the sun on Friday, spending some well-deserved alone time on a vacation in Hawaii. First on their itinerary? The beach, of course! The Magic Mike: XXL star and his longtime ladylove flaunted a little PDA (and their impeccable figures) as they splashed in the ocean and chased each other through the sand.

Jenna's rock-solid abs couldn't be missed as she rocked a bright red string bikini with cutouts and delicate gold chain wrapped around her tummy. In photographs obtained by E! News, Channing—who kept it casual in black swim trunks—ran after his Step Up co-star with the biggest smile on his face.

As if these two couldn't get any cuter...