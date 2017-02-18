Aaron Carter Defends Himself After Being Attacked Onstage Over Alleged Racial Comments

Aaron Carter is addressing claims he was attacked onstage over racial comments made against the singer's opening act.

The former child star was performing at the Looney Bin in Bradley, Ill. on Friday evening when a member of Ill State, the group who preceded Carter's set, jumped onstage and attacked Carter over an allegedly racial remark, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, which obtained video footage of the incident that was later shared to YouTube by Ill State, Carter requested a member of the band be removed from the venue after he "was goofing, grabbing people's cellphones and shooting video as Aaron tried to perform." As the individual was being escorted out, Carter reportedly yelled, "Bye, Felipe," his own version of the slang term, "Bye, Felicia."

The member of Ill State then attacked Carter onstage, in the process allegedly damaging a computer and speaker. TMZ reports Aaron was left "bloody" and transported to a nearby hospital. He has since spoken out against Saturday's events, claiming he meant no disrespect and that authorities are investigating the attack.