Vin Diesel Now Featured on Selena Gomez's New Single "It Ain't Me"...No, Really!

Meet Vin Diesel, pop star.
The Fast & Furious star took to Facebook Friday night to shared with his fans a special surprise gift: An audio track of his vocals mixed in with Selena Gomez's on her and Kygo's new breakup-themed single, "It Ain't Me," making it sound as though they are singing a duet.
"All love..." Vin wrote on Facebook.
Selena and Norwegian DJ Kygo's single was released Wednesday. It is her first new song in about a year.
"You are going to be as shocked as I am... Kygo the magician just took my voice and added it to his new track. Speechless," Vin tweeted Thursday.
"Thank you Kygo for making magic," he wrote a day later, after the enhanced track was dropped. "Selena's voice is beautiful and welcoming. Dream come true!!"
Over the past two years, Vin showcased his singing skills performing bits of Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again" as a tribute to late co-star Paul Walker at the 2016 People's Choice Awards , at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards and in media interviews.
He has also shared on social media videos of him covering Tove Lo's "Habits (Stay High)," Rihanna's "Stay" and Maroon 5's "My Heart Is Open."