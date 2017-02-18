Paulina Gretzky Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

by Corinne Heller

Paulina Gretzky, Pregnant, Baby Bump

Instagram

Congrats are in order for model Paulina Gretzky and pro golfer Dustin Johnson!

The engaged couple is expecting their second child. Paulina, 28, revealed the news on Instagram Saturday, posting a pic of her sitting cross-legged on a bed near the couple's pet dog, wearing a tight nude off-the-shoulder sweater and rubbing her baby bump while holding a ultrasound photo.

"Coming soon..." she wrote.

Paulina, daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and Johnson, her fiancé of three and a half years, are already parents to 2-year-old son Tatum Gretzky Johnson. She has often posted photos of their boy on Instagram.

The couple has not revealed the sex of their upcoming arrival.

