Biggest Oscar Moments of All Time: John Travolta Introduces Adele Dazeem

In 2014, a star was born on the Oscar stage. Her name was Adele Dazeem.

Of course, we're really talking about the Tony Award-winning Idina Menzel, whose voice is behind the iconic Disney tune, "Let It Go." It was three years ago that the Broadway star was about to perform the year's child-friendly hit at the Academy Awards, but first, she needed an introduction. Who better than John Travolta, a fellow triple threat and the star of movie musicals like Grease and Hairspray?

Except, not even theater-style improvisation would be able to save the actor from his impending flub.

"Please welcome the wickedly talented, one and only Adele Dazeem," he said at the microphone. All together now: What did he just say?