Tom Hiddleston Totally Nailed His Role as Eddie Redmayne's Elephant in a School Play

Mr. Tom Hiddleston, you have come a very long way.

Long before becoming a Hollywood A-lister or earning the role of Loki in the Thor franchise, the actor was just a kid exploring the acting bug in school.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Tom looked back at one of his first roles with a man many will also recognize. Anyone heard of Eddie Redmayne?

"He was a great talent even then," Tom revealed this week. "He was a huge star and we were in a school production of A Passage to India by E.M. Forster."

Eddie was playing the female lead as his character took an expedition to a cultural landmark by elephant. As for Tom's role, it was a bit more different.

"I'm delighted to reveal that I played the front, right leg of the elephant that Eddie was riding on," Tom shared while laughing. "We're holding a table with a cushion on top of it and also tablecloths over our faces because our bodies are the elephant."

Ultimately, both men who attended an all-boys school ended up with great success.

Eddie won an Oscar for his role in The Theory of Everything. He also starred in huge box office hits like Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

As for Tom, he's found success on both the small and big screen thanks to his roles in The Night Manager, Crimson Peak and the upcoming Kong: Skull Island.

Dreams come true, kids!

