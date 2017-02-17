Tom Hiddleston Totally Nailed His Role as Eddie Redmayne's Elephant in a School Play

Eddie was playing the female lead as his character took an expedition to a cultural landmark by elephant. As for Tom's role, it was a bit more different.
"I'm delighted to reveal that I played the front, right leg of the elephant that Eddie was riding on," Tom shared while laughing. "We're holding a table with a cushion on top of it and also tablecloths over our faces because our bodies are the elephant."
Ultimately, both men who attended an all-boys school ended up with great success.
Eddie won an Oscar for his role in The Theory of Everything. He also starred in huge box office hits like Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
As for Tom, he's found success on both the small and big screen thanks to his roles in The Night Manager, Crimson Peak and the upcoming Kong: Skull Island.
