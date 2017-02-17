Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Aren't Alone: Why Living Apart Just Works Better for Some People

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have never had what you might call a "traditional" relationship, in the most old-school sense of the word.

What they have had for the past year is a lot of fierce love for each other, focus on bringing their first child together into the world, the hope that baby Dream would be happy and healthy...and a volatile passion that has sometimes led to blowout fights and major misunderstandings, as they didn't shy away from showing on Rob & Chyna.

With their rather unpredictable lifestyle has come a lot of rumors that they're broken up, on the verge of breaking up, mad at each other, mad at Rob's family, that Chyna and the Kardashians are concerned about Rob... The list goes on.

But while it's true things haven't always been easy between them, Rob and Chyna unquestionably remain devoted to their daughter—and yes, they do maintain separate residences.