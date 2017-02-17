Who Wore It Better: Celebrity Moms in the '90s or Their Daughters Today

ESC: Lisa Bonet, Zoe Kravitz

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Style just might be genetic.

After a week of head-turning street style, runway shows and A-list parties, it's hard to ignore the epic parent-offspring relationships gracing the fashion and entertainment scene. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith, Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz, Robin Wright and Dylan Penntalk about good genes! Not only do these daughters physically look like their mothers, but their fashion choices remind us a lot of their mamas' from "back in the day."

It makes sense. A mom's closet is every daughter's first introduction to fashion. It's like having your very own vintage store in your home...even if the "owner" isn't always excited about your presence. Remember that awkward argument you had with your mom when you wore her [insert clothing or jewelry item here] without asking?

On the other hand, if your mother remarks that your new trendy digs are similar to something that she wore way back when, the eye rolls are strong. 

Here's the thing: Your mom's right. Fashion recycles trends. Chokers, high-waisted jeans, crop tops, silk nightgown-like dresses. If Mama was in her prime during the '90s, she was most likely rocking today's trends back in the day. 

To prove our theory, we compared our favorite Hollywood moms' fashion from the '90s with the style of their beautiful protégés. Keep scrolling to see the similarities for yourself. 

ESC: Cindy Crawford

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Cindy Crawford's 1999 strappy sandal is a must-have. With two simple straps, the heels can be worn with pretty much any outfit. The model pairs them with a strapless black top and leather pencil skirt.

ESC: Kaia Gerber

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Kaia Gerber is have a twinning moment. The up-and-coming model wears a similar dress silhouette with a very, very similar shoe.

ESC: Diana Ross

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

We can only imagine what it would feel like to have unlimited access to the closet of style icon Diana Ross, especially with red-hot numbers like the pant suit above.

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Clearly, Tracee Ellis Ross took a couple of notes out of her mother's book, sporting a red latex jumpsuit at the BET Black Girls Rock! in 2016.

ESC: Lisa Bonet

© Lance Staedler/CORBIS OUTLINE/Corbis via Getty Images

Lisa Bonet is sultry and rebellious, with untamed hair, minimal makeup and a sheer top that bare her breasts.

ESC: Zoe Kravitz

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Image

Like mother, like daughter, right? Zoe Kravitz channels her inner rebellion in a sheer top during a performance in Philadelphia.

ESC: Vanessa Paradis

CHARLES SYKES/REX/Shutterstock

Vanessa Paradis makes a major case for the plunging neckline in her Chanel dress.

ESC: Rose Melody Depp

Venturelli/FilmMagic

Lily Rose Depp is giving sultry, feminine vibes in a plunging neckline, similar to her mother's.

ESC: Melanie Griffith

SGranitz/WireImage for NARAS

Meow! Melanie Griffith rocks the red carpet in a leopard print coat.

ESC: Dakota Johnson

Sharpshooter Images / Splash

Dakota Johnson channels her mother's fierceness in a darker hue of a similar coat.

ESC: Robin Wright

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

Loving the lace up look? Then, you'll probably love Robin Wright's form-fitting striped dress.

ESC: Dylan Penn

Dylan Penn is clearly a fan of the trend, sporting a lace-up, body con dress.

What's the final verdict?

