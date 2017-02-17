Ashley Greene & Paul Khoury Are in No Rush to Get Married: "Maybe Next Year"

Courtesy Jeff Schear
Ashley Greene admits she's been checking out Pinterest for wedding inspiration, but she also insists that she and her fiancé Paul Khoury won't be getting hitched anytime soon.
The Twilight actress and Australian TV personality got engaged in December.
"Definitely nothing this year, perhaps next year," Greene told E! News while promoting her new movie In Dubious Battle. "I'm still at the point of looking down at my hand and going 'Oh, my God! I'm engaged!'...I kind of want to relish in that first before taking on planning a wedding. We are going to try to make it as easy as possible but planning a wedding is a stressful thing for anyone and I just want to enjoy being engaged before I go down that road."
For now, she has another big milestone coming up—Greene turns 30 on Feb. 21.
"Unlike a lot of my friends, I've never really had this fear of turning 30 or aging," Greene said. "One of my best friend's from home and I have the exact same birthday so we always try to spend it together. We planned a trip and a couple of our friends are going to meet us. We are all going to just get together and make a long weekend of it. It should be pretty fun."
Greene appears in In Dubious Battle alongside Selena Gomez, Josh Hutcherson and Nat Wolff as well as the film's director James Franco.
"It was pretty amazing," Greene said of working with Franco. "This man knows no boundaries and no boxes that a lot of us are put in. It's really fun and inspiring to be on set with somebody like that. We would come to set every day and of course we would shoot what was on script but he would have these crazy ideas and everybody kind of jumped to do them and was on board with everything."
Greene also shot down hopes that she and her Twilight co-stars would reunite for another installment of the blockbuster franchise.
"I don't think we should draw things out further than they need to be," she said. "Long story short, it will probably be remade but I don't think any of the key cast would be in it."
In Dubious Battle is in theaters now.