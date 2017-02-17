Olivia Culpo Teases Details of Her Oscars 2017 Gown—Watch the Interview!

Olivia Culpo always has the perfect outfit and her upcoming Oscars gown will be no exception.

Seriously, one glance at her Instagram feed and you can tell: Her personal style is pretty on-point. It doesn't matter if she's on the red carpet, at the Super Bowl with her boyfriend or even just heading to the gym for a workout. It's no surprise: She's pretty plugged in within the fashion industry—she was even front-row-center at nearly every New York Fashion Week runway show, including Marchesa, just this past week.