Justin Timberlake Considers Hosting the Oscars One Day: 6 Reasons He'd Be the Perfect Choice

Justin Timberlake will hit the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars later this month, and we already can't wait to see what he has in store for us.

Not only will he likely be accompanied by his beautiful wife, Jessica Biel (and their cute couple moments are bound to make us smile), but he's also set to perform his Trolls hit, "Can't Stop the Feeling."

In fact, the Oscar buzz surrounding J.T. has quite a few people thinking about the future for the performer and whether we'll one day see him take on some hosting duties.

During a Q&A with Variety and AARP's Movies for Grownups, Timberlake was asked about following in the footsteps of people like Jimmy Kimmel, Seth MacFarlane and Ellen DeGeneres, and he was a little unsure of himself.