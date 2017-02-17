Justin Timberlake Considers Hosting the Oscars One Day: 6 Reasons He'd Be the Perfect Choice

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Justin Timberlake will hit the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars later this month, and we already can't wait to see what he has in store for us.
Not only will he likely be accompanied by his beautiful wife, Jessica Biel (and their cute couple moments are bound to make us smile), but he's also set to perform his Trolls hit, "Can't Stop the Feeling."
In fact, the Oscar buzz surrounding J.T. has quite a few people thinking about the future for the performer and whether we'll one day see him take on some hosting duties.
During a Q&A with Variety and AARP's Movies for Grownups, Timberlake was asked about following in the footsteps of people like Jimmy Kimmel, Seth MacFarlane and Ellen DeGeneres, and he was a little unsure of himself.
"Yeah, I guess. I don't know! I feel like I wouldn't know what to do after the first hour," he said. "It's a long ceremony. I'm excited to see Mr. Kimmel do his thing this year, I think its going to be great!"
Well, we definitely think Timberlake has the skills needed to take on hosting duties one day, and here's why:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for JT
He's a Stellar Performer: There are a couple characteristics an Oscar host has to have in order to come out successful: humor and a confident on-stage presence—both of which Timberlake has.
The 36-year-old has spent the majority of his life performing, starting when he was just 12-years-old on the Mickey Mouse Club. Needless to say, 24 years of experience seems like a qualified amount of time to take on hosting duties.
Yes, He's Funny: Since we said the two characteristics needed to take on the honorable duties includes humor and an on-stage presence, let's get to the real question: Is he funny, though?
Well, we now ask you: Have you ever watched any of his gigs on Saturday Night Live? Go YouTube them right now, and we think you'll find your answer.
Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
He Has Famous Hosting Friends: Other than the pals he's met hosting SNL, Timberlake has a slew of famous hosting friends.
He's close with Ellen DeGeneres (who hosted the Oscars in 2007 and 2014) and Jimmy Fallon (who just hosted the Golden Globes). In fact, J.T. had us cracking up during SNL's 40th anniversary with Fallon in 2015. He also often participates in hilarious skits on The Tonight Show, and he's also a recurring guest on The Ellen Show. Thus, we feel confident that those veterans be willing to give him some pointers.
Getty Images // Frazer Harrison, Matt Winkelmeyer
And Famous Friends, in General: You can't have an Oscars host that people in Hollywood don't particularly get along with, especially since he'll be working with them all night. Timberlake is the opposite of that. He's never really had any huge feuds, and his successful career has landed him among the rich and the famous. Not to mention, what's not to like about the guy?!
He's Popular: Since the Oscars are considered Hollywood's biggest night, it's important that the host appeals to a wide range of audiences. Not only does J.T. fit in with the younger crowd due to his his music and his film work, but he also appeals to an older crowd as he's classy, well-versed and relatively traditional (minus that Super Bowl snafu in 2004). Dudes like him because he's cool and collected, and women like him because...
Well, that brings us to our next point.
Tennman Entertainment, Inc. / Netflix
He's Freakin' Hot: We wouldn't mind staring at this face, even if the Oscars surpass three hours (which they always do). Just sayin'!
What are your thoughts on J.T. hosting the Oscars one day? Sound off in the comments below!