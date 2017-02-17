The One Bachelor Chris Harrison Didn’t Get Along With Might Surprise You

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time for the most dramatic Bachelor confession ever.
The Bachelor host Chris Harrison was Live With Kelly's co-host on Friday, and, gift-to-all-humans-but-especially-Bachelor-Nation-right-now Kelly Ripa decided to ask him a burning question: Which Bachelors did he NOT get along with during filming over the last 21 seasons (and make that 33, when you include all seasons of The Bachelorette).
While he was initially hesitant to answer the question, asking Ripa, "You know how much this will stir things up? This will just ruin my life for the next month!," Harrison did eventually spill the behind-the-scenes tea. And his answer was surprising.
Over 15 years, 30-some odd people that have been through this show, there are people that I get along with better than others…some we just meld with," Harrison said, before revealing it was actually a family member of frequent Live co-host Jerry O'Connell that he didn't get along with during filming.
"Your friends with his brother, he comes on here, you know, Jerry O'Connell," Harrison told Ripa. "His brother Charlie was our Bachelor, and I love Jerry, and I actually love Charlie, but Charlie and I, he was just east coast, me, Southern kid, it was like oil and water. We just didn't get along with."
Charlie was the Bachelor in the show's seventh season, waaay back in 2005, and though he didn't propose to the winner, Sarah Brice, they had an on-and-off relationship until 2010.
Harrison and Charlie are fine now, with the host explaining, "He was now, self-admittedly, at a difficult point in his life, a little tumultuous; he's come back from that thankfully. But we just didn't really spend any time together."
Anyone else in Bachelor Nation surprised his answer wasn't Juan Pablo Galavis?!
After the polarizing Bach's season came to an end in 2014, Harrison sat down with him and winner Nikki Ferrell for one of the most uncomfortable After the Final Rose interview's ever, where the tension was thicker than Juan Pab's accent. Even Harrison told us it was "the oddest exit and finish to a season ever."
The Bachelor airs Mondays a t 8 p.m. on ABC.