Prince Harry Surprises Rugby Fans at Training Session and This Girl Has a Totally Understandable Reaction

Royal alert!

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to the England national rugby union team's open training session at Twickenham Stadium in London Friday, during which he sat among some 12,000 fans.

The 31-year-old is a longtime fan of the team and avid rugby player. He was recently named the group's new Royal patron, taking over from grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who stepped down from the role in 2016 after more than 60 years.

This woman appeared to be particularly excited about seeing the prince—understandably!