Gigi and Bella Hadid Channel Their Inner Spice Girl With This Spunky Hairstyle

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Olivia Culpo

Shay Mitchell & Olivia Culpo-Approved Braids, Right This Way

ESC: Meghan Markle

5 Times Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Were Totally Twinning

ESC: NYFW Fall 2017, Best Looks, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid's Best Outfits from Fashion Week Fall 2017

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

You're no stranger to the double buns, but chances are you didn't see this hairstyle coming.

When Gigi HadidKendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Taylor Hill all hit the NYFW runway in fall 2017 Anna Sui, we couldn't help but notice their Scary Spice-esque, spunky 'dos. Created by celeb hairstylist and co-founder of R+Co Garren, this playful style might just become your new favorite!

Not only is it easy to execute (the three-step, three-product instructional is below), but it's also a fresh way to mix up your usual look—supermodel-style.

Photos

Best Beauty From NYFW Fall 2017

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Peter White/WireImag

Contrasting flowing locks with some creativity up top can make a world of difference. Whether you're headed to a formal event (like, let's say, the Oscars) or just looking for new ways to change up your everyday hair, this half-up, half-down style is just the thing to do it.

All you need are two hair ties and a couple minutes.

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Jimmy Bae/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Get the Look

Step 1: Prep hair with R+Co Sail Soft Wave Spray (launching March 2017) for texture, and part down the center.

Step 2: Create two "Minnie Mouse twists" at the crown.

Step 3: Finish with hairspray to lock in the knots at the crown and a texture spray from mid-shaft to ends to encourage natural texture.

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Best Outfits from Fashion Week Fall 2017

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

You'll be looking like a Hadid sister in no time!

Also, just generally, two buns are better than one.

TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Kendall Jenner , Bella Hadid , Style Collective , Beauty , Fashion Week , Top Stories , Hair
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again