5 Times Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Were Totally Twinning

ESC: Meghan Markle

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Is Meghan Markle getting primed for Princesshood? That's the question everyone's asking these days.

No, we don't yet have a concrete answer for you, but what we can comment on is the undeniable coincidences between the actress' wardrobe choices and those of Kate Middleton's.

Though the Suits star's style is typically a little sexier than Kate's, she and the Dutchess of Cambridge's closets do have a lot in common.

So without further ado, here are five times the world (a.k.a. paparazzi) caught Meghan and Kate totally twinning.

ESC: Kate Middleton

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Nice and Navy

How good does navy blue look on the two brunette beauties? Kate in her perfectly tailored fit and flare coat and Meghan in her casual, collared dress. Though the actress switched things up with leopard-print shoes and a black bag, Kate kept things monochrome in pumps, a clutch and a fascinator to match.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Ladies in White

The flowing nature of these two red carpet ensembles make them strikingly similar. Though Meghan's wearing a pair of wide-leg pants, the cutout details on her top resemble the lace on Kate's maxi. Both looks are fitted toward the top and oversized on the bottom, creating a whimsical silhouette.

ESC: Kate Middleton, 35 Best Looks, 9

Danny Martindale/WireImage

We could see them swapping these outfits in a heartbeat.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Splash News

All Wrapped Up

A fully buttoned-up wool coat has become somewhat of a Kate Middleton signature. It's a surefire way to seem poised and elegant without having to put in much effort or overthink the look. So when Meghan was spotted in this wool vest, we couldn't help but get instant Dutchess vibes.

ESC: Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

By wearing black trousers and a turtleneck, Meghan's added her own personal spin on this very-Kate outfit.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Matching Minis

Matching red embroidered minis? Check! The brocade on Meghan's Dolce & Gabbana dress and eye-catching threading on Kate's look tell us both style stars appreciate a good pattern—and red! It's a powerful color, so of course, these two are rocking it.

ESC: Kate Middleton, 35 Best Looks, 8

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate's, again, gone matchy-matchy with all-red accessories while Meghan's edgier side shows through with those lace-up, pointy-toe flats and metallic clutch.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Keeping It Off-the-Shoulder

Two separate events, but two similar styles of dressing. Kate's floral Alexander McQueen gown from this year's BAFTAs was potentially the edgiest thing we've ever seen her in. It was shoulder-baring and form-fitting, which reminded us of Meghan's 2012 sequined number.

ESC: Kate Middleton

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Had the two been at the same event, all one would need is a lengthening (or shortening) of hemline and they'd be hard-core twinning for sure.

Isn't it crazy!

