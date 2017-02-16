Get Your First Look at the Love Actually Reunion for Their Special Red Nose Day Mini-Movie

What better way to celebrate #ThrowbackThursday than with a reunion of the stars from one of our favorite Christmas flicks?!

That's right! The cast of Love Actually reunited this week as they began filming their Red Nose Day mini-movie.

In case you missed it, the film's director Richard Curtis is bringing them together to create a film in promotion of the special day, which takes place in late March and seeks to raise awareness about children living in poverty and injustice.