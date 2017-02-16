Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy Reunite to Bring Son Bingham to the Concert of His Dreams

These friendly exes just gave their son a night he'll never forget.
Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy, who were once engaged and later split, surprised their son Bingham Hawn Bellamy Wednesday night when they connected the 5-year-old with his favorite band.
"Surprised the boys tonight with their favorite band @twentyonepilots," the actress wrote on Instagram.
It was clear the clan had a memorable night thanks to photos snapped of Bingham with the Twenty One Pilots duo, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun. "Bing really is this cool," the proud dad and Muse frontman quipped online with a photo of the youngster hanging out backstage.
Snapchat
In a video shared digitally, Bellamy documented his son focused intently on the concert while perched on his shoulders. "Bing on my shoulders watching his (2nd???) favourite band!!" he joked.
Meanwhile, the proud mom chronicled the family's night out on Snapchat, including video of her older son, 13-year-old Ryder Russell Robinson, singing along to the show, and Bing being gifted a pair of drumsticks from his "idol," Dun.
"Thank you guys and the whole TOP family for making it so special," she added on social media. "We had a blast."
It seems mom and dad had equally as much fun. Despite getting engaged in 2011 and welcoming Bingham a few months later, the stars called off their wedding, but remained committed to co-parenting their kid. In fact, the exes are so comfortable with each other, Bellamy brought his girlfriend Elle Evans along for the concert and the trio has even vacationed together before.
"If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together, but we chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives," the actress said in Allure in 2015. "That doesn't mean, though, that we can't rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids."
"We said, 'We need to try to create something for the kids where they feel like they're gaining something rather than losing something,'" she continued. "It's been a seamless transition. Kids just want to see their parents be cool. Everybody's cool; everybody's good."
After all, nothing says "cool" quite like a family outing to a Twenty One Pilots concert.