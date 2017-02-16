5 Weirdest Celebrity Spa Stories About Tatiana Maslany, Channing Tatum, Colin Farrell and More

TBS
Even some celebrities have found spas to be incredibly awkward. Especially when fans are involved.
In an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday, Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany recalled a particularly weird moment while among a group of naked women at a spa.
"We're all naked," she said. "We're all in a cold plunge, which is like freezing polar water that you have to sit in for a minute. You go into the sauna, then you go into the hot plunge, then you go into the cold plunge. I was like freezing and holding my body and [this woman] was like, 'Uh, are you that Orphan girl?' I was like, '[shivering] Oh yes, yes I am,' and she's like, 'I heard that show's really weird.'"
"I was like, 'Yeah.' She's like, 'I haven't seen it.' I was like, 'Oh, that's fine, no worries,' like, covering my like, shriveling body parts," she said. "It was horrible."
Check out other weird celebrity spa stories:
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum: The actress said on Chelsea Lately in 2014 that her husband was caught by surprise while they underwent a couple's massage at an Indian spa in Vancouver.
"They don't tell you this—they take you in there and they put you in a sari and then they take it off, so you're completely butt naked," Jenna said. "You're normally naked but it's like dark lighting. First of all, there were really beautiful Indian women, so already I was like, 'Maybe I'm regretting this.' And then I'm watching Chan be mortified—this is the funniest part—because I'm sitting there in the steam so I go first and I'm like, 'Oh, he has no idea."
"Like, she saw him just sitting there naked and then they bring him out and he's just completely naked, and she completely knows who he is, obviously," she said. "He looks at me like, 'I am going to kill you.'"
Jason Bateman In a 2016 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor recalled a scary spa story.
He said his wife coaxed him to go get a facial. When he arrived at the spa, a female worker told him to get undressed, put on a robe and get into a hot tub. He sat there in the immensely hot water, after which the woman turned off the bubbles and started scrubbing him with loofa gloves and soap. She then hosed him off with ice water and told him to meet her in a massage room.
"I get out, I start to towel off and I'm starting to feel terrible. I'm starting to really see spots now and I'm feeling nauseous, totally lightheaded, because I've lost a great deal of water. She's boiled me like a clam," Bateman said. "I go down and I take a knee, because I feel like the lights might go out and I want to get closer to the ground. I see a chair in the corner. I start to shimmy over there on my knees, and that's the last I remember. Now I'm done. I'm out. I'm completely dehydrated and I'm unconscious."
The actor said he woke up naked on the chair, with a small towel draped across his genitals.
"There's cold water being poured on me from three Eastern European women now saying, 'God is great! Thanks, God! He's still alive.' And there's seven paramedics around me," he said. "I was unresponsive for seven minutes."
Colin Farrell The actor talked about his love of spas on Conan in 2013 and 2016.
He is also into getting tortured, apparently.
"I've taken a couple of licks, a couple of beatings," he said. "I remember one time when I went in one day, there's a Russian-Turkish bath house in New York that's really brilliant that I went to one day and I was feeling, this was years ago, I was feeling really low on myself and so I got two guys to give me the Platza [oak leaf treatment] and I just kept asking them, 'Harder, harder!' and they beat the bejeezus out of me. They asked me to put a shirt on before I went upstairs because they thought if the manager saw the welts on my body that they'd be fired."
Conan O'Brien took then-Walking Dead star Steven Yeun to a Korean spa for a Conan segment in 2015.
Together, they created what may be the weirdest celebrity spa stories of all time.