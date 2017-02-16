Matt Damon Never Thought George Clooney Was Going to Have Kids

It was the question we all asked for what seemed like forever—would George Clooney ever have kids?
"It wasn't a question for many years—it was a total nonstarter," Matt Damon said at last night's Hollywood premiere of The Great Wall (in theaters on Friday). "But once he met [Amal] everything changed."
So Matt wasn't that shocked when George broke the news to him that Amal was pregnant with twins.
"I wasn't surprised when he told me," Damon said. "I'm extremely happy for them but once he met her, I had a feeling that was in the cards."
Too sweet!
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
As for being called "Uncle Matt," Damon laughed, "Those kids are going to have a lot of uncles. George has a lot of really, really great friends. Those kids, they're lucky enough to have those two parents, but they'll have a lot of uncles and aunts."
Parenting aside, will we see Clooney pop up in the female-driven Ocean's 8 movie like Damon?
"My scene is not with any of the boys," Damon said. "From what I understand there will be more boys in it. I don't have any scenes as far as I know with any of them."
Damon said he is set to film his cameo in the Clooney-produced movie in a few weeks. Ocean's 8 stars Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina. The movie follows Danny Ocean's sister (Bullock) as she puts together a team to pull a jewelry heist during New York's legendary Met Gala.
For more from The Great Wall premiere, make sure to check out E! News tonight at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.