2017 ACM Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Rick Diamond/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp
The 2017 ACM Awards are just months away!
Lady Antebellum announced the nominees in five categories—Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year, and Vocal Group of the Year—on CBS This Morning; Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier revealed the rest of the honorees online. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will co-host the show for the second consecutive year, which will be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Apr. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Keith Urban leads with seven nominations, followed by Miranda Lambert with six nominations.
"I've been a musician since I was 6 years old," Urban tells E! News in a statement. "I just love writing songs, making records and touring. So for the ACMs to recognize Ripcord in such a big way today is humbling. I share these nominations with everyone in my life who made it possible—and a BIG shout out to all of our fans, who came out to see us on the Ripcord tour."
Urban adds, "Can't wait to play for you all again soon."
Here is the complete list of nominations:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
Big & Rich
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
New Male Vocalist of the Year (Presented by T-Mobile)
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
New Female Vocalist of the Year (Presented by T-Mobile)
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
Maren Morris
New Vocal Duo Or Group of the Year (Presented by T-Mobile)
A Thousand Horses
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Album of the Year
Black, Dierks Bentley
Dig Your Roots, Florida Georgia Line
Hero, Maren Morris
Ripcord, Keith Urban
The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert
John Shearer/WireImage
Single Record of the Year
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
"H.O.L.Y.," Florida Georgia Line
"Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw
"My Church," Maren Morris
"Vice," Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
"Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett
"Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw
"Kill a Word," Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
"Tennessee Whiskey," Chris Stapleton
"Vice," Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year (Presented by Xfinity)
"Fire Away," Chris Stapleton
"Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever
"Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw
"Peter Pan," Kelsea Ballerini
"Vice," Miranda Lambert
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Luke Laird
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Lori McKenna
Vocal Event of the Year
"Different for Girls," Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King
"Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever
"May We All," Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw
"Setting the World on Fire," Kenny Chesney featuring Pink
"Think of You," Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope