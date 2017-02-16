2017 ACM Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, ACM 2016

The 2017 ACM Awards are just months away!

Lady Antebellum announced the nominees in five categories—Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year, and Vocal Group of the Year—on CBS This Morning; Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier revealed the rest of the honorees online. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will co-host the show for the second consecutive year, which will be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Apr. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Keith Urban leads with seven nominations, followed by Miranda Lambert with six nominations.

"I've been a musician since I was 6 years old," Urban tells E! News in a statement. "I just love writing songs, making records and touring. So for the ACMs to recognize Ripcord in such a big way today is humbling. I share these nominations with everyone in my life who made it possible—and a BIG shout out to all of our fans, who came out to see us on the Ripcord tour."

Urban adds, "Can't wait to play for you all again soon."

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

New Male Vocalist of the Year (Presented by T-Mobile)

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year (Presented by T-Mobile)

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo Or Group of the Year (Presented by T-Mobile)

A Thousand Horses

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Album of the Year

Black, Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots, Florida Georgia Line

Hero, Maren Morris

Ripcord, Keith Urban

The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year

"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban

"H.O.L.Y.," Florida Georgia Line

"Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw

"My Church," Maren Morris

"Vice," Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban

"Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett

"Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw

"Kill a Word," Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

"Tennessee Whiskey," Chris Stapleton

"Vice," Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year (Presented by Xfinity)

"Fire Away," Chris Stapleton

"Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever

"Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw

"Peter Pan," Kelsea Ballerini

"Vice," Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Luke Laird

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Lori McKenna

Vocal Event of the Year

"Different for Girls," Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King

"Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever

"May We All," Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

"Setting the World on Fire," Kenny Chesney featuring Pink

"Think of You," Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

