Darren Criss Has Joined Versace: American Crime Story As a Serial Killer

The cast of American Crime Story's third season is starting to take shape, and so far, it's good.

According to multiple reports, Darren Criss will be taking on the role of serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who was responsible for murdering fashion designer Gianni Versace outside his home in 1997. Edgar Ramirez (The Girl on the Train, Point Break, The Bourne Ultimatum), meanwhile, will be playing Versace himself.

The murder will be the subject of American Crime Story's third season, which will begin shooting next month and will alternate filming with the second season, focusing on the legal issues surrounding Hurricane Katrina. Both seasons will air next year. Versace will be based on the book Vulgar Favors, by Maureen Orth.