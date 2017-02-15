Kim Kardashian's Go-With-Everything Boot Is Far From Average

Team GT/GC Images
If you haven't noticed, there's a formula Kim Kardashian follows when it comes to her wardrobe.
Lately, however, she's been switching it up in small increments, but one key ingredient has stayed the same: the specific style of pointy-toed footwear.
No matter the outfit (whether she's dressed in head-to-toe Yeezy season 5 or she's rocking a striped Jacquemus blazer dress), the style star completes each look with either a lace-up, an ankle or a thigh-high boot with a sharply pointed toe.
Now before you start shopping the below similar options, there are a couple Kim K-approved tricks you should know about the shoe style.
For everyday looks, pair your pointy-toe boots with looser-fitting pants. The contrast between the tight-around-your-ankle boot and baggy pant leg will instantly elevate the ensemble—glamming up your casual outfit.
When it comes to dressing up for dinner dates, play with lengths and throw on pointy-toe sock boots with something a little shorter! It's the cool-girl version of wearing plain ole heels.
This tip goes for really any time of day, but it's definitely for those who like to take risks with their wardrobe. Paired with super-tight leggings or your favorite jean shorts, belted thigh-high boots are a surefire way to be seen. They're the statement, so play down the other elements of your outfit to let them shine.
Shop the edgy options below, so you can put these styling tricks in motion!
Yeezy Season 3 Mesh Ankle Boots, $1,269
Aldo Puertosuarez, $80
Can't wait to see what you do with them.