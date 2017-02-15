Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni's Reunion Is the Perfect Valentine's Day Present for Law & Order: SVU Fans

Step aside, A-list couples. The best Valentine's Day Instagram of 2017 may have just surfaced from one famous detective.
One day after couples across the country celebrated one of the most romantic days of the year, Mariska Hargitay decided to surprise fans with her own heartfelt gift.
Ladies and gentlemen, Detective Benson and Detective Stabler are back together again.
On Wednesday afternoon, Mariska shared a photo with Christopher Meloni who leaned in for an innocent kiss on the cheek during a friendly reunion.
"And then that happened... Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," the caption read.
Within 45 minutes, the post received close to 35,000 likes with loyal Law & Order: SVU fans squealing with delight.
"If I could like this a million trillion times I would!" one follower wrote. Another fan added, "This...this...this is PERFECTION!!!!! :swoon: :thud: :I'mDead: ::hearts::"
As viewers remember, Chris left the long-running NBC police drama between season 12 and season 13. Incoming showrunner Warren Leight said not having a proper televised goodbye was one of his biggest regrets.
"Again, the audience deserved an arc out for Stabler," Warren told E! News on set of his last episode. "That should have been understood by everyone involved, instead I kind of walked in and he was just gone…A little out of my hands, but there's still continued ill will about it and that's unfortunate."
And while Mariska and Chris' characters never went there romantically, there was a special bond that can't easily be replicated on the small screen.
"She was always ready for anything new…There was always an unspoken shorthand to what we were doing. That makes it just so much easier, and off camera as well," Chris once told James Lipton on Inside the Actors Studio. "There's a lot to be said for that when you're working with someone for 16 hours a day, you better get along when the cameras aren't rolling as well as when it is. That was priceless, I think for both of us."
Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on NBC.
