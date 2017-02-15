Blake Lively Makes Her Daughter Wear These "Ugly Shoes"

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, Kanye West

Why Kendall Jenner Wasn’t at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Show

ESC: Kim Kardashian, NYFW

Kim Kardashian's Go-With-Everything Boot Is Far From Average

Kanye West, Blond Hair

Yeezy Season 5 Reviews Are in: Why Critics Are Praising Kanye West's Latest Collection

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Manolos or Louboutins, Valentinos or Choos...jellies or Uggs?

As her daughters' personal stylist, Blake Lively is responsible for these very important decisions. 

"They don't have people dressing [them]. I dress them," said the actress at the Michael Kors show at NYFW. "I am their personal stylist. They are also their personal stylists."

It seems her eldest daughter, James, is already a style maven in the making, already sacrificing comfort in the name of fashion. 

"'We were arguing over what shoes she gets to wear today," Blake said. "She wanted to wear jellies, like strappy jellies. And I was like, ‘It's 20 degrees outside. You can't wear jellies.' But she loves them."

Photos

Slides: Shower Shoes Made Cool Again

ESC: Blake Lively, Ugg Boots

Jason Winslow-Tom Meinelt Splash

Instead, the mom of two would rather outfit her daughters in warm Uggs (yes, the boots fashion editors have affectionately dubbed the ugly shoe). Mother knows best, after all—Blake is often spotted on set wearing a cozy pair during shooting breaks. Still, Ryan Reynolds' better half has to respect a strong sense of style. 

"You wear Uggs when it's 20 degrees, and when it's warmer you can wear the strappy jellies. So, I put the jellies in my purse, so she could transition into them when she got indoors."

That is what we call compromise. Take Blake's advice and have both shoes in your arsenal. You are never too old to wear either, after all

Photos

Fall Boots Under $100

ESC: Ugg Boots

Ugg Classic II Short, $160

ESC: Ugg Boots

Minnetonka Genuine Sheepskin Ankle High Pug Boot, Was $123.95, Now $58.47

ESC: Ugg Boots

Australia Luxe Collective Women's Pistol Short Sheepskin Boot, $119.15

ESC: Ugg Boots

Joie Laila Jelly Slide Sandals, Was $78, Now $62.40

ESC: Ugg Boots

Salvatore Ferragamo Bermuda Jelly Flats, $295

ESC: Ugg Boots

Ancient Greek Sandals Ikaria Jellie Wing Sandals, $125

Do Uggs and jelly shoes fit your adult style?

TAGS/ Blake Lively , Fashion Week , Top Stories , Style Collective , Fashion , Ryan Reynolds
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again