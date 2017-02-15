Kanye West Prohibits Press and Photos Moments Before Yeezy Season 5 Debut: Updating Live

Kanye West, Blond Hair

JosiahW / AKM-GSI

Looks like Kanye West is keeping Yeezy Season 5 exclusive to those inside Pier 59 Studios.

According to multiple postings on social media, the rapper-designer kicked out all credentialed press moments before the presentation was set to begin on Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, attendees were not allowed to take photos, video and post on social media. 

Sitting in the front row is Kim Kardashian, dressed head to toe in a burgundy sweatsuit. The E! reality star was photographed in New York City wearing the same outfit earlier today.

Also in attendance and sitting next to Kanye's wife of nearly three years is Vogue's Anna WintourHailey Baldwin and LaLa Anthony were photographed together wearing oversized white sweatshirts.

As the show began, 360-degree videos of male and female models wearing all denim and military-inspired ensembles were projected onto a screen as a remix to The Dream's "Bed" played in the background.

Kim shared videos of the show to her Snapchat, which featured models walking a square-shaped runway with a massive black cube in the center. One jacket featured the Kardashian's Los Angeles hometown of Calabasas, as well as Lost Hills and Agoura embroidered in large type on the back. 

Chunky, thigh-high boots and sneakers very unlike Kanye's famous Yeezy shoes were featured predominantly. 

Story developing... Check back for real time updates. 

