Inside Catt Sadler's Living Room Makeover

If home is where the heart is, this living room is giving Catt Sadler life.
We already know the E! News host has an envy-inducing closet, but now she has a legit common space to match. With the help of Laurel & Wolf, an online interior design service connecting users to pros, Catt was able to share this room makeover with us.
"The space before was simple and sleek, which I like, but [it was] just too casual. It felt like just another living space that wasn't differentiated in any way. It was the room we never used," Catt noted. "Now it is luxurious, inviting and warm but with a sexiness about it."
Laurel & Wolf designer Kimberly Winthrop was challenged to create an awe-inducing space that also represented Catt's laid-back personality. Oh yeah, the pro had to mix a few of the TV host's existing pieces (like a mid-century modern credenza) into a new fresh aesthetic. No big deal.
"We landed on a bright space with just the right amount of feminine glam, that is durable enough to stand up to a family of pets and teenage boys but sophisticated enough for her to entertain and host parties," said Kimberly.
Can't afford the online service's flat fee (packages start at $149)? Kimberly shared three tips for updating your living room.
1. "It should be comfortable. Formal doesn't have to be stuffy."
2. "Picking the right fabrics and textures makes all the difference."
3. "It should have seating that creates conversation areas. Every seat should have a place to put down a drink."
