Bella Hadid Frees the Nipple in NSFW Photo Shoot and Recreates Kate Moss' Calvin Klein Ads

Bella Hadid is not afraid to bare almost all again, this time channeling one of the most famous supermodels in the world.

The 20-year-old poses for a NSFW photo shoot for V magazine's spring 2017 issue, which hits newsstands on March 9.

In one pic, she appears topless while looking over her shoulder and shows one of her nipples. In another one, she lies topless and on her stomach on a black couch. Both pics recreate images from Kate Moss' iconic 1993 ad campaign for Calvin Klein's Obsession fragrance.

Both photo shoots were shot by the same photographer—Mario Sorrenti.