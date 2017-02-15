Blake Lively Opens Up About ''Learning to Love'' Her Body After Two Kids

Blake Lively is feeling good about herself and her body, just five month after giving birth to her second child with Ryan Reynolds.

The mother-of-two chatted with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the L'Oréal Paris "Galentine's Day" event Monday night—entirely curated and party-planned by Lively—where she was joined by her sister, Robyn Lively. Blake, 29, got to chatting about how pregnancy has not only changed her body, but taught her to appreciate it so much.

In fact, the actress got candid about getting back into shape after baby No. 2, saying, "It's all a process. You know after the second kid it's really different. So this is not my normal body, but I like it."