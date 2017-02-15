Here's What Happens When Kids Write a Movie Starring Andrew Garfield and Idina Menzel

Andrew Garfield and Idina Menzel are starring in Teenage Wars—a complicated, jarring, adventure-filled film written, directed and produced entirely by children.
Yes, taking a note from Monster Trucks, Stephen Colbert teamed up with a group of eight young children on The Late Show Tuesday night to create the "summer's biggest blockbuster."
So what did these child geniuses come up with? Well, first and foremost, there's a boy (Garfield) and a girl (Menzel), and they're both named Bob.
Bob and Bob go to the same school together, and they like each other. But then, a German spy breaks into boy Bob's home, shoots his father and steals his gun from the German War, leaving only "segments of blood" behind.
Bob and Bob are tasked with creating a "robot monster pig" to help them find the German spy, who has run off to Idaho.
When the duo finally captivates him, they found out he's not a he after all...The German spy is a woman (played by Priyanka Chopra) who was a slave for her father in the German War and had disguised herself all along. She thinks Bob and Bob are really nice so she apologizes for killing boy Bob's father.
Luckily, it all ends happily ever after when Bob and Bob go to the school dance together, fall in love and use the "recipe" to make a beautiful baby.
The End.