Here's What Happens When Kids Write a Movie Starring Andrew Garfield and Idina Menzel

Andrew Garfield and Idina Menzel are starring in Teenage Wars—a complicated, jarring, adventure-filled film written, directed and produced entirely by children.

Yes, taking a note from Monster Trucks, Stephen Colbert teamed up with a group of eight young children on The Late Show Tuesday night to create the "summer's biggest blockbuster."

So what did these child geniuses come up with? Well, first and foremost, there's a boy (Garfield) and a girl (Menzel), and they're both named Bob.