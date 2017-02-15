Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares the First Photo of Baby Shai With Peta Murgatroyd

Could this be any more perfect?
Maksim Chmerkovskiy finally gave fans their first look at baby boy Shai, whom he welcomed with Peta Murgatroyd on Jan. 4. The Dancing With the Stars pro's Valentine's Day tribute to his family will make your heart swell with joy. Happy V-Day to my absolute number one ❤," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, I love you and I'm in love with us...#Family #babyChmerkovskiy #HappyValentinesDay."
It doesn't get any cuter than that.
The adorable photo features Peta and Maks lying in bed with Shai on top of his dad, so fans can only see his the back of his head and his body wrapped up in a soft-looking blue jacket. Clearly, this family has gotten into the comfortable swing of things.
Although the couple hasn't shown Shai's face yet, they have been updating fans on their journey into parenthood. Just a few days ago Peta shared a very honest photo of her "leaking boobies" (while simultaneously revealing her flat abs).
"Oh the joys of motherhood," Peta captioned a photo of herself posing in a bathroom while wearing a white turtleneck crop top. "Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now... LOL #mustremembermyboobpads"
Peta also shared a motivating, body-positive message to all new moms.
"I think I'm doing ok....and I'm actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back. After 2 days back at the gym I'm feeling like the old Peta again," she shared in the caption of a gym photo. "I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race!"
Peta added, "Ladies, we all have to start somewhere...being an athlete I pride myself on having a lean, strong physique, so believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine."