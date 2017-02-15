Katherine Heigl's Husband Is Convinced She Dated John Mayer

Years later, after they'd both found fame, "We met up at one of his concerts. Just friends! Just friends!" the actress said. "Josh and I were probably dating about a month, and it was unclear where the relationship was going; I like clarity. I didn't know if he was as serious about me as I was about him. I had run into John, who was in town making a record or something. We were just hanging out, having drinks, having dinners—as friends! Totally just friends! He wasn't interested in me that way. He would talk to me about other hot girls and stuff; it was friends."

By this point, James Corden began to question if she was telling the truth. "It's getting to the point now you're saying 'friends' so much I'm starting to think you slept with him," he joked. Heigl laughed and admitted he's not the only one: "Josh to this day doesn't quite believe me."

"Anyway," she added, "that's a whole 'nother argument for another time."