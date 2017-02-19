Britney Spears Dated Who?! Look Back at the Singer's Past Relationships From Justin Timberlake to Sam Asghari

This is a love story about a girl named Britney.

When Britney Spears entered the music scene with her album Baby One More Time, the Kentwood, Louisiana native never could have predicted the amount of success she would earn.

In addition, she likely didn't realize the amount of scrutiny that would be put on her romantic relationships.

Although the "Piece of Me" singer is currently dating Sam Asghari, fans are finding themselves looking back at the star's life both personally and professionally. The reason? Lifetime's TV movie Britney Ever After just premiered over the weekend.

We're taking a look back at some of the men Britney has been linked to over the years. And while not every rumor is featured—Mario Lopez, is the "one night stand" in your memoir really about Brit—it's clear that the pop star has experienced plenty of love in her life.