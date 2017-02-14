Broadway Star and Supergirl Actress Laura Benanti Welcomes First Child With Husband Patrick Brown

Laura Benanti, Patrick Brown

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Laura Benanti just gave birth to her forever Valentine!

The Broadway star and Supergirl actress welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Patrick Brown on Tuesday, February 14. A rep for the celeb told JustJared.com in a statement, "Laura gave birth to a healthy and beautiful baby girl at 3:33pm eastern this afternoon."

Benanti joined the cast of Supergirl in 2015, and most recently lended her comedic skills to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert impersonating First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. She's an onstage veteran in the Broadway community, and won a Tony Award in 2008 for her starring role in Gypsy.

In August 2016, Benanti and Brown took to Twitter with the exciting news that they were expecting. 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2017

"Doing a little research with @impbrown," she announced. "Coming this winter… #BabyGirlBrown."

A year prior, the Nashville alum opened up about suffering a miscarriage in an essay for Huffington Post

"Believe me, I would much rather be writing about how much I love pizza and fanny packs," Benanti shared. "But the loneliness and isolation I've experienced in dealing with my miscarriage have given me a deep empathy and gratitude for the women who have opened up to me about their own painful stories."

Benanti and Brown tied the knot in 2015.

Congratulations, you two!

