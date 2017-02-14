A Lesson in Low-Key Edge, Instructed by Kylie Jenner, Zoe Kravitz & Fetty Wap

There's no party like the after-party—unless it's a fashion week show.

NYFW events are just as exclusive as any A-list soiree—with multiple security guards at every entrance, confusing check-ins ("Check the list again!" moments happen every minute) and handlers blocking celebrities from unwanted interactions—it's an event itself just getting into the show (see: the video above as evidence). Everything may seem so fancy, but in reality, you don't have to dress nearly that glam. 

Young stars, for instance, definitely came with low-key edge to fashion week, especially to the Alexander Wang show, giving us style inspiration for our next casually-chic event. We broke down their outfits below. This, friends, is the only access you need. 

ESC: Alexander Wang, Kylie Jenner

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Everything about Kylie Jenner's look exudes edge, from her hair to the studded heels. The contrast between the streamlined slivers of fabric and exposed skin and the oversize plaid jacket makes for an interesting combo. 

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

Genuine People Retro Plaid Jacket, Was $241, Now $199

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

Sam Edelman Hayden Pump, $79.95

ESC: Alexander Wang, Zoe Kravitz

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

We can't all have Zoë Kravitz's platinum-blonde hair, but we can cozy up in a belted, oversize coat (belts are big right now) and statement earrings. 

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

Vanessa Mooney x Revolve Darla Earrings, $55

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

BCBG Maxazria Mandi Wrap Coat, $428

ESC: Alexander Wang, Sofia Richie

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A crop top paired with high-waist, flared bottoms are inherently modern—just ask Sofia Richie. Bring a pop of color into the mix with a lightweight duster or kimono in an unexpected color. 

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

Boohoo Maria Tie Cuff Woven Duster, Was $35, Now $25

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

Bona Drag Rodebjer Black Sini Wide Trouser, Was $280, Now $84

ESC: Alexander Wang, Ansel Elgort

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Who says guys can't wear animal print? On top of printed pants, no less. Definitely not Ansel Elgort.

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

Topman AAA Leopard Print Faux Fur Front Bomber Jacket, $140

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

Diesel White Croc-Embossed S-Groove High-Top Sneakers, $160

ESC: Alexander Wang, Brooklyn Beckham

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Real men wear pink...especially to a fashion show known for its use of black. If you're daring enough, try sporting Brooklyn Beckham's mix-matched shoe look, too. 

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

Adidas Back Again Hoodie Sweatshirt, $68

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

Comme des Garçons PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High Top Sneaker, $125

ESC: Alexander Wang, Teyana Taylor

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

As Teyana Tayor has proved, the slip dress is still alive and well. Pair it with an oversize jacket, but we recommend going sans flip-flops. 

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

Yummie By Heather Thompson Sunny Lace-Trimmed Stretch-Jersey Slip, Was $68, $40.80  

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

H&M Modal-blend Jacket, $49.99

ESC: Alexander Wang, Fetty Wap

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Fetty Wap gives PJ-inspired plaid pants and a khaki jacket (you know, dad uniform) new life.  

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

Topman Selected Homme Brown Hooded Jacket, $190

ESC: Alexander Wang, Market

Faith Connexion Comfort Fit Plaid Cotton Flannel Pants, $255

Which look do you like best?

