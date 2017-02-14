Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Aldridge Is ''So Thankful'' to Celebrate Valentine's Day With Her Friends

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie Aldridge, is feeling very grateful and very loved.

The 8-year-old was released from the hospital last week after getting into a very serious ATV accident that left her submerged under water for several minutes. However, less than a week after returning home, she's itching to get back to her normal life.

In fact, Maddie paid a visit to her school on Valentine's Day to hand out candy to all her pals, and Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to capture the moment.