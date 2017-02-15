Talk About Awkward! Abby Meets Her New Lover's Wife in This Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Sneak Peek

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce is about to come face-to-face with the past.
Sure, there's no crying in baseball when it comes to the players, but what about its blindsided spectators? 'Cause Abby (Lisa Edelstein) is definitely caught off-guard by an unexpected seatmate at her son's baseball game in tonight's episode of GG2D.
In E! News' exclusive first look above, Abby meets her new man/book inspiration Coach Mike's (James Lesure) soon-to-be ex-wife Collette (played by Stephanie Szostak).
Yep, it's just as awkward as you'd imagine. Especially as it goes down about 20 yards away from Mike and both of their sons.
In last week's episode, Abby was thrown for a loop when she learned Mike is still living with Collette. "Everyone knows they have had the toughest year and they are still in the thick of it," Linda (Nadia Dajani) told a shocked Abby.
Oof.
But that's not the only romance woes Abby will be facing in tonight's episode, titled, "Rule #218: There's No Crying in Baseball," as fans will also see her be pulled into her teen daughter's love life drama when she and Jo's (Alanna Ubach) daughter end up fighting over the same boy.
There's still plenty of romantic journeys to come for GG2D fans, as Bravo has picked up the show for a final two seasons (its fourth and fifth).
"It is really interesting—it's never happened to me before," Edelstein told E! News of the pick-up. "Of course the sad news is we know it's ending, it ends at the end of season five, but the great news is for fans and for the storytellers, we know what story we're telling. It's a very specific arc and journey for our characters to go on. It's really made it a wonderful experience for all of us…I think it will be very satisfying to watch."
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)