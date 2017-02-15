Talk About Awkward! Abby Meets Her New Lover's Wife in This Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Sneak Peek

In last week's episode, Abby was thrown for a loop when she learned Mike is still living with Collette. "Everyone knows they have had the toughest year and they are still in the thick of it," Linda (Nadia Dajani) told a shocked Abby.

Oof.

But that's not the only romance woes Abby will be facing in tonight's episode, titled, "Rule #218: There's No Crying in Baseball," as fans will also see her be pulled into her teen daughter's love life drama when she and Jo's (Alanna Ubach) daughter end up fighting over the same boy.

There's still plenty of romantic journeys to come for GG2D fans, as Bravo has picked up the show for a final two seasons (its fourth and fifth).

"It is really interesting—it's never happened to me before," Edelstein told E! News of the pick-up. "Of course the sad news is we know it's ending, it ends at the end of season five, but the great news is for fans and for the storytellers, we know what story we're telling. It's a very specific arc and journey for our characters to go on. It's really made it a wonderful experience for all of us…I think it will be very satisfying to watch."