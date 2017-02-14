Madonna Is "Beyond Happy" About Adopting Esther and Stella, "Thrilled" the Process Is Complete

Madonna's brood just got a little bit bigger, and she couldn't be happier about it.

The "Material Girl" songstress recently adopted two girls from Malawi, Esther and Stella, and a source tells E! News exclusively that life has been even better for Madonna. "She is beyond happy about her children. It was an extremely long process, but Madonna is thrilled it's complete," the source dishes.

Even though Madonna, 58, has a lot on her plate these days, she welcomes the crowded schedule. "She loves being a mom, fashion icon and performer," the insider adds. "Madonna believes in adoption and if she had more time she would have many more children. She can't wait to be their mother and help them grow into strong, intelligent children."