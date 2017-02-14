Ed Sheeran Denied Entry to His Record Label's Grammy Party for the Fourth Year in a Row

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Crowded after-parties aren't Ed Sheeran's scene anyway.
For the fourth year in a row, everyone's favorite romantic was turned away from his own label's post-Grammy celebration at Milk Studios. The party, which was held at Warner Music Block Party in Los Angeles, filled up to max capacity in just one hour.
Sheeran dished about the parties for On Air With Ryan Seacrest this morning when the musician was invited in studio to celebrate Valentine's Day.
"That's actually happened four years in a row, and that's not just my label's after-party!" he laughed. "That's just after-parties in general."
Overall, Sheeran remains pretty flummoxed by the whole night life scene.
"You know what I don't get?" he quipped. "When you walk into those parties...there's probably like four musicians there and everyone else is just people from L.A. who didn't go to the Grammys and probably just want a party to go to."
After the no-go at Milk Studios, the star turned to plan B and headed over to Hollywood Hills for Diplo and Benny Blanco's house party where he had more luck.
"I arrived there super-early and I was like, 'This is really cool! No one's here!' And then suddenly 2,000 people turned up and I was like, 'I'm going.'"
Despite his disinterest in the party scene, Sheeran had no problem performing his new single "Shape of You" on live television for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards last Sunday. The singer says he has more confidence on stage than he does in a one-on-one social situation.
"That's my element," said Sheeran. "Performing is what I love doing. I'm more nervous to talk to people because I'm not very good."
"Shape of You" is one of the two singles he's currently in the U.S. promoting as part of his third studio album titled ÷ (Divide), which hits stores March 3. Sheeran will keep the anticipation high when he releases a five-minute song chosen by his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn called "How Would You Feel" on Friday.
Seaborn picked the song as one of her favorite of Sheeran's compositions when he emailed it to her—and her only—over a year and a half ago. Since then, Sheeran forgot it existed, but Seaborn reminded him when Sheeran asked her to name her favorite song on the new album.
With Sheeran in the U.S. and Seaborn at home in England, the couple are in a brief long-distance situation for this Valentine's Day. Still, Sheeran shared his thoughts about the romantic holiday.
"[Valentine's Day] is kind of big in England, but it's not huge. I do think we should encourage men to spend every sort of week to taking girls out on dates rather than just once a year," said Sheeran. "Everyone's asking me what I'm doing for it, and I'm like, I go out regularly and I take my girl out on dates."
Sounds like there's only one person Sheeran would really want to see at a Grammys after-party anyway. Catch us if we swoon.