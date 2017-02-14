Scarlett Johansson Thinks Monogamy Is Unnatural

For two years, Johansson and Dauraic split their time between her native New York City and his native Paris. "My job takes me all over the place, so I don't even know where I live," she admitted. "I guess now we're kind of committed to living here because with our daughter we have to commit to someplace. She'll be in school in a hot minute. The time passes like crazy."

Despite previous high-profile romances, Johansson claims she "never dated anyone" in her youth, so she's "a bad person" to ask for dating advice. "I would never want to be in my early 20s again, though I did a lot of fun stuff. I wish I knew that everything changes and that nothing is forever—except death," she says. "It probably would've freed up a lot of space in my brain."