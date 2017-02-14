Kate Middleton Gets Festive in Red: See Her Past Valentine's Day Looks

Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton is using her impeccable style to wish everyone a very royal Valentine's Day.
The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal Air Force Wittering base (near Peterborough) on Tuesday in her role as royal patron and Honorary Air
Commandant of the RAF Air Cadets, and of course she made sure to dress festively in a red coat to celebrate the day of love.
She donned the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini double-breasted twill blazer (which you can find right at Barneys) over black pants and her go-to black Stuart Weitzman suede boots with a black turtleneck. She accessorized the look perfectly with her her KIKI Lauren yellow gold diamond pave leaf earrings.
But the Her Royal Highness is a veteran when it comes to dressing for Valentine's Day at this point. Check out a few of her looks from years past below:
In 2014, the Duchess shied away from the typical red and pink hues and went for a an all-blue ensemble (perhaps going along with the whole roses are red, violets are blue theme). She wore an L.K. Bennett Detroit dress in "snorkel blue" when she opened the ICAP Art Room at Northolt High School in Ealing, England, on Valentine's Day. She paired the dress with yet another pair of Kiki McDonough earrings, a Cartier watch and a bouquet of flowers she received upon the visit.
Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
During her first royal Valentine's Day visit in 2012, Kate spread the love among several charities in Liverpool. She started the day at Brink, an alcohol-free bar that provides assistance to those suffering from alcoholism or other substance abuse, and later traveled to the Alder Hey Children's Hospital and the local Ronald McDonald House.
She dressed in a Hobbs Unlimited Celeste flared coat in brown, which she altered to fit her style by pairing it with a different belt than it originally came with. She wore the coat over an all-black ensemble (some things never change!) and accessorized with black suede heels and her fave Kiki McDonough earrings.
Which of Kate's Valentine's Day looks is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!