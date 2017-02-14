Iman Pays Tribute to David Bowie on Valentine's Day

Iman's valentine isn't around this year, but she's still celebrating Valentine's Day.
The iconic model took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late husband, David Bowie, with a gorgeous photo of her kissing the musician. "My forever Valentine #BowieForever #ValentinesDay," she wrote.
Bowie died one year ago in January, and his devoted wife has made sure to keep his memory alive, always using the #BowieForever. On the anniversary of his death, Iman honored the day with a photo of a double rainbow over New York City.
"Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever," she wrote. Earlier, Iman had shared an inspirational message when she posted a photo of the phrase, "If there is any substitute for love, it is memory."
The "Space Oddity" crooner died after an 18-month battle with liver cancer only two days after his 69th birthday. The legendary singer's Facebook page posted the tragic news, writing, "David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with cancer."
The statement continued, "While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief."
Iman's endless support of her husband has been echoed by some of his biggest fans, including Evan Rachel Wood who wore a pantsuit in his honors at the 2017 Golden Globes. Lady Gaga transformed into the late crooner when she performed his tribute at last year's Grammy Awards.
Bowie might be gone, but he's certainly not forgotten.