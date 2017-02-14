Kel Mitchell Announces His Wife's Pregnancy With a Good Burger-Themed Photo Shoot

Kel Mitchell had a very special announcement to make on Valentine's Day.
Posing with wife Asia Lee in a Good Burger-themed photo shoot that he shared on Instagram, the actor said, "We have a bun in the oven! Thank you @therealasialee for being the best wife to me the best friend to me and now the best mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much!"
Mitchell added, "#ThankYouJesus #Blessed #SpecialDelivery #MyWifeRocks."
Dressed in cashier costumes, Lee held an orange soda during the shoot. Naturally.
This will be the first child for the couple, who tied the knot on Jan. 8, 2012.
Josephine Clarke snapped the happy couple, which showed Mitchell reprising his role as Ed.
The last time Mitchell played the incompetent but lovable fast food cashier was in 2015, when he reunited with Kenan Thompson (as Dexter Reed) on NBC's The Tonight Show. As Mitchell later told E! News, "We've been wanting to get back together. It was just about the right project...it felt like home." Mitchell said it was "so fun" to re-team with Thompson, whom he'd met on the set of Nickelodeon's All That. "We're still texting each other—still excited about it."
Reuniting with Thompson was "cool," he said. "It was like we were right back into it with our characters coming up with even funnier stuff to do and just cracking up together and looking at each other in the outfits," he added. "When I put on [the wig], it was like it had never stopped." Is another get-together in the cards? At the time, Mitchell said, fans will "have to wait and see."
In the meantime, Mitchell continues to star as Double G on Nickelodeon's Game Shakers.