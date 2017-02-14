Shailene Woodley Wants a Mug Shot Do-Over

Given the choice, Shailene Woodley would like to retake her mug shot.
Stephen Colbert touted the image on CBS' The Late Show Monday (with Woodley's blessing), admitting it took him by surprise. At first, he thought she was "auditioning for Orange Is the New Black," he said. "This is you actually having been arrested at the Standing Rock protest."
"I wish I had known that this was going to be as public as it was. I would have made a [tough] face," she said. "I feel like I'm just looking at the person like, 'Are you kidding me right now?'" Colbert told her not to be so hard on herself. "If I was arrested and put in an orange jumpsuit, I wouldn't look as serene as you do there," he told Woodley. "I think that's a really good choice."
Woodley was arrested for trespassing while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in October. "I was lucky. My mom was actually with me in North Dakota that day by happenstance," she said. "It was her first time there; she was out there to participate in this powwow in Rapid City, S.D."
At the time of her arrest, Woodley was broadcasting on Facebook Live. "I handed her my phone and I was like, 'Keep recording.' The look on her face—she was shocked," the 25-year-old said. "I can't imagine what it would be like to watch your daughter be handcuffed and taken away."
Courtesy of Morton County Sheriff
Woodley was released from Morton County Jail hours later. As the actress' publicist told E! News at the time, "She appreciates the outpouring of support, not only for her, but more importantly, for the continued fight against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline."
The cause is close to Woodley's heart. "The tribe at Standing Rock has been opposing this pipeline since 2014. Last year, starting around September, thousands of people flooded to the reservation to protest this pipeline," she told Colbert. "We got the Army Corps of Engineers under [Barack] Obama's administration to deny the easement, so they couldn't drill. And as we've all maybe heard, in the last few weeks there has been an executive order from [Donald] Trump's administration saying that they were going to go ahead with the easement anyways and start drilling...[But] the protest at Standing Rock is continuing. People are still there."
And Woodley will continue to speak up. "The front lines don't necessarily have to be in North Dakota. The front lines can be wherever you are," she explained. "You can create a protest in New York City—because protests are about creating awareness and people coming together."