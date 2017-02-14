Shailene Woodley Wants a Mug Shot Do-Over

Given the choice, Shailene Woodley would like to retake her mug shot.

Stephen Colbert touted the image on CBS' The Late Show Monday (with Woodley's blessing), admitting it took him by surprise. At first, he thought she was "auditioning for Orange Is the New Black," he said. "This is you actually having been arrested at the Standing Rock protest."

"I wish I had known that this was going to be as public as it was. I would have made a [tough] face," she said. "I feel like I'm just looking at the person like, 'Are you kidding me right now?'" Colbert told her not to be so hard on herself. "If I was arrested and put in an orange jumpsuit, I wouldn't look as serene as you do there," he told Woodley. "I think that's a really good choice."