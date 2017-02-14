How Compatible Are These Celeb Couples? Zodiac Signs & Style Chemistry May Matter

Beyoncé (Virgo) and Jay Z (Sagittarius)

Compatibility: "These two have some of the strongest compatibility ties that help cement a couple and make them feel and act as a team. The recent eclipse lights up both their charts in a profound way, making this a pivotal year for them," said Lisa.

"For Virgos like Bey, it's a time of slow growth, even though they are still tempted to do life at their usual speed. If they focus that energy outward, they can make profound changes that lasts for generations. On the flip side, Jay Z, and fellow Sags, are meant to play a humanitarian role, one that is just starting to come together. Hova, in particular, will fair best if he leans on his partner to help him transform the world in daring, entertaining and shocking ways.

"If they team up while they shift on a personal level, they will be able to channel it into real, lasting change that defies expectations."