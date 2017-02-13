Who Won The New Celebrity Apprentice: Boy George or Matt Iseman?

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Bachelor, Nick Viall

The Bachelor Season 21: Meet Nick Viall's 30 Women!

The Bachelor, Nick Viall

The Bachelor Final Four Revealed With Help From Sharks, Boats, and One Platinum Vagine

Vanderpump Rules Cast

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval Tease the "Beautiful Disaster" That Is the Group's Trip to New Orleans

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's no terminating Matt Iseman.

After competing in 13 grueling tasks to prove to boss man Arnold Schwarzenegger that they have what it takes, the celeb knocked out the most important win, defeating Boy George and becoming the winner of The New Celebrity Apprentice.

It seemed like the two were pretty close, until Iseman managed to raise an impressive $573,329 in the final challenge, compared to Boy George's $445,925. 

"This moment had happened in my dreams for years. Now it's real," Iseman tweeted

Photos

Reality TV Repeat Offenders

Competing alongside both finalists this season on the NBC reality series reboot were celebs Laila Ali, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, Ricky Williams, Carrie Keagan and Carnie Wilson.

Schwarzenegger was joined in boardroom by an impressive roster of advisors including Tyra Banks, Jessica Alba, the founder and CCO of the Honest Company and Honest Beauty, Warren Buffett, and former Microsoft CEO and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, as well as Schwarzenegger's nephew, prominent entertainment attorney Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger.

Did the right person win The New Celebrity Apprentice? Sound off in the comments below.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Celebrity Apprentice , TV , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again