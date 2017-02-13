The Bachelor Final Four Revealed With Help From Sharks, Boats, and One Platinum Vagine

This is the part of every Bachelor/Bachelorette season that's simultaneously super boring and very sad. There were just six women left when tonight's episode started, meaning we knew all their names, and had heard almost all of them tell Nick they were falling in love with him, and we had seen all of their devastated reactions to Nick's confusion at the end of last week's episode.

Now, we're just passing time while waiting for all the more interesting things to come (the hometown dates and the final rose and the next season of Dancing with the Stars and the next season of The Bachelorette) by watching five out of six sad and anxious women wait to not be proposed to.