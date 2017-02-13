Khloe Kardashian Teases "Sexy" Valentine's Day Surprise for Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is sexing things up for her first Valentine's Day with beau Tristan Thompson.

The Revenge Body star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday where she revealed she's cooking up something special for her NBA star boyfriend of about six months. Instead of making dinner reservations months in advance or splurging on fancy gifts, KoKo is sticking to what she knows best.

"I am going to be in Cleveland with Tristan," she shared with Ellen DeGeneres. "He actually has a game on Valentine's Day so I will be with him after the game. I'll probably cook dinner, have food waiting for him when he comes home."

"Maybe look a little sexy," Khloe then teased. You go, girl.