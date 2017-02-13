Khloe Kardashian Teases "Sexy" Valentine's Day Surprise for Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is sexing things up for her first Valentine's Day with beau Tristan Thompson

The Revenge Body star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday where she revealed she's cooking up something special for her NBA star boyfriend of about six months. Instead of making dinner reservations months in advance or splurging on fancy gifts, KoKo is sticking to what she knows best.

"I am going to be in Cleveland with Tristan," she shared with Ellen DeGeneres. "He actually has a game on Valentine's Day so I will be with him after the game. I'll probably cook dinner, have food waiting for him when he comes home."

"Maybe look a little sexy," Khloe then teased. You go, girl. 

As it turns out, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stunner is quite a master chef when it comes to the kitchen. 

She told Ellen, "I love to cook. I cook not-healthy meals. I like big, hearty, fun meals. But I love to cook. Every Sunday, I try to do something that I've never done before. I've made homemade jam. I like to make things that I've never tried to see if I can do it."

Whatever Khloe ends up serving Tristan tomorrow evening, something tells us he won't be disappointed. Happy Valentine's Day, lovebirds!

Watch a brand-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Mar. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

