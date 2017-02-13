Elena Speaks! Vampire Diaries' Series Finale Teaser Highlights Nina Dobrev's Big Return

It's almost time to say goodbye to Mystic Falls, Vampire Diaries fans, but not without without a visit from the one and only Elena Gilbert first.

In this just-released—and very brief—teaser for the CW series' climactic series finale, fans get their first taste of the beloved character since Nina Dobrev took leave from the series at the end of season six and, as expected, it feels like a punch to the gut.

"What happened?" Elena asks, likely wondering why she's woken up so soon. "Why am I here right now?" (As you'll recall, Elena's life was tied to Bonnie's [Kat Graham] in such a way that as long as Bonnie's alive, she would remain asleep, hidden away in a coffin.)