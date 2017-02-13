How Diane Kruger Is Spending Her First Valentine's Day Without Joshua Jackson

Diane Kruger is doing just fine after her summer split with Joshua Jackson.

The actors broke up in July 2016 after a decade together, though neither has ever said why. E! News caught up with the Infiltrator actress during New York Fashion Week Sunday, where she opened up about spending her first Valentine's Day as a single woman. "It's kind of good," she revealed at Skylight Clarkson Square. "I've had a couple of offers to go on dates, so I'm excited."

But Kruger—who sat in the designer's front row alongside Huma Abedin, Priyanka Chopra and Sarah Jessica Parker—hasn't accepted any romantic offers. Instead, she plans to celebrate the romantic holiday with her "girlfriends" this year. Kruger wasn't seeking pity, joking, "I'll be fine!"