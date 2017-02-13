Beyoncé Wore Mostly Drugstore Beauty Products at the Grammys—Get Her Glow for $19!

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Who says Beyoncé doesn't love a good budget buy?
Leave it to the Queen to blow minds with an ornate, over-the-top Grammys performance…and she did it all in drugstore makeup.
In an interview with Allure, the singer's makeup artist and L'Oréal ambassador Sir John shared exactly what it took to get the expectant mother of twins ready for her first performance since her much-talked-about pregnancy announcement.
"She's already has that pregnancy glow, but we just wanted to enhance that even more," the beauty pro told the mag's digital extension.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
What does that exactly entail? Two layers of highlighter, of course. Sir John added a drop of L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Lumi Illuminator in Golden into foundation and gently tapped the mixture along Mrs. Carter's cheekbones. Then, he followed up with a dusting of L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24HR Eyeshadow in Eternal Sunshine on top. The result? A Beyoncé-approved glow worth about $19.
To complement her brown smoky eyes, Sir John mixed Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick in Cork and Chocolate ($18 each) together to get the singer's perfect dark neutral shade. Pro tip: "I like to line the lips with a liquid matte formula because it lasts longer than lip liner," he said.
And those gilded talons? Manicurist Lisa Logan used two coats of OPI Nail Lacquer in Glitzerland ($14) over a base coat, before finishing them off with a high-shine top coat.
Can you tell Bey really loves gold right now?
L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in Golden, $10.99
L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24HR Eyeshadow in Eternal Sunshine, $7.95
To get Beyoncé's full look, including how to get her DIY body luminzer, head to Allure.